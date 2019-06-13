Lawsuits claim Amazon's Alexa records kids without their consent

Amazon

Amazon is again being accused of violating children's privacy with its Alexa-powered smart speakers.

Two lawsuits filed this week claim that the company fails to get consent from kids when it records them using its voice assistant. A plaintiff in a California state suit is 8, while a plaintiff in a Washington state suit is 10. In both cases, their parents brought the cases forward on the children's behalf.

"Alexa routinely records and voiceprints millions of children without their consent or the consent of their parents," the California suit stated. "This practice violates California law, which prohibits the recording of oral communications without the consent of all parties to the communication."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suits could create new challenges for Amazon as it continues to market its Alexa speakers, including to kids. The company on Monday updated its Echo Dot Kids Edition, which was made specifically for children.

The suits also follow children's advocates request last month that the Federal Trade Commission investigate the Echo Dot Kids Edition. The advocates claim the device is collecting sensitive data on children that parents can't delete, which they say violates the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Amazon previously said the device complies with COPPA requirements.

Separately, the nonprofit tech company Mozilla last year called on Amazon to provide more specific information on how its uses children's data collected through the Echo Dot Kids Edition.

In both the new lawsuits, the parents had purchased Amazon Echo devices and installed them in their homes, though the suits say that the children didn't make these purchases or install the Alexa app themselves. In the California suit, the child's father bought an Echo Dot for his child as a Christmas gift and installed it for him.

The suits take issue with Amazon permanently storing audio recordings, which it says neither the children nor their parents consented to. It mentions that Apple's Siri is less intrusive in how it records audio, saying Siri will store recordings for a short period of time then delete them.

Amazon does allow users to delete their audio recordings, though CNET reported last month that text transcripts of these records can still live on in Amazon's servers.