Lawsuit alleges Apple MagSafe adapter ignited woman's oxygen mask

Sarah Tew/CNET

A lawsuit alleges that a spark from an Apple MagSafe power adapter set fire to Penny Manzi's head in January 2018.

Filed Wednesday in US District Court in Chicago, the lawsuit seeks $75,000 for medical expenses, pain and suffering and "loss of a normal life" for Manzi and her husband, Jerry Manzi, who live in Illinois.

She was allegedly using a MagSafe power adapter to power her Apple MacBook when a spark ignited the oxygen in the mask she was using for her chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, asthma and emphysema.

A flash fire engulfed Manzi's "face and skull in flames," causing her "serious and substantial personal injuries," according to the suit, which was earlier reported by AppleInsider.

The lawsuit notes that Apple previously acknowledged the danger of the MagSafe "fraying, sparking, melting and overheating" through an extended warranty program but alleges that Apple failed to adequately warn people.

The Cupertino, California-based company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple customers have slammed the MagSafe over its lack of durability, with even careful owners saying it deteriorated over time. "I take great care with my MacBook Pro and yet my cord frayed in the same place most of the other reviewers' cords did," one user wrote in 2015.

Despite these problems, the discontinued cables remain beloved by some users for their easy disconnection. A 2017 patent hinted that they may return as a magnetic dongle attachment.