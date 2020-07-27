Lawmakers want Facebook, YouTube to do more to stop climate denial

Getty Images

A group of more than 30 lawmakers is reportedly sending a letter to several tech CEOs calling for more to be done about climate change misinformation on their platforms.

Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, has organized a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to a report Monday from E&E News.

"With the consequences of inaction towards climate change becoming ever more catastrophic and dire, we believe you have a responsibility to your users to stop those seeking to blur the lines between facts based on climate science and those peddling pseudoscience," the letter reportedly reads, also expressing that "the broader safeguards you have adopted have not sufficiently stemmed the tide of disinformation regarding climate change online."

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Reddit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The office for McEachin also didn't immediately respond.

This comes as tech CEOs, including Zuckerberg, are set to testify before Congress this week over antitrust concerns.