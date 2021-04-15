Lawmakers again push to ban TikTok on federal devices

Sarah Tew/CNET

A group of lawmakers is once again trying to keep the popular app TikTok off federal devices.

On Thursday, the group, led by Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, reintroduced the legislation called No TikTok on Government Devices Act.

"TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party that has no place on government devices -- or any American devices, for that matter," Hawley said in a statement.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hawley originally introduced the act in March 2020. It passed the Senate but did not progress any further.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, both Florida Republicans, and Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican. TikTok has been the subject of US government concern over the possibility that the China-based app could give the Chinese government access to US user data, including location information.