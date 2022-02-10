Laura Dern back in classic Jurassic Park role, to the internet's delight

Universal

Actress Laura Dern turns 55 today, but that's not even the biggest Laura Dern news of the day. A new trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion arrived Thursday, showing her reprising her classic role as paleobotanist Ellie Satler and reuniting with original Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

If there were any doubts about whether the internet would welcome Dern back with open arms, they've been crushed like an ill-fated extra under a massive dinosaur foot. In fact, Dern's return to the Jurassic Park universe seems to have sold some on the closing chapter of the Jurassic World trilogy -- and here are some of those reactions.

LAURA DERN pic.twitter.com/EkdpV083l9 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 10, 2022

Some things never change. Fans spotted parallels between Dern's wardrobe in the first Jurassic Park movie from 1993 and one of her looks in the new trailer.

Jurassic World: Dominion claws its way into theaters June 10.

This means everything to me. @LauraDern #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/HMRQhEE1KD — Neemz - The Movie Poster Guy & Jurassic Your World (@movieposterguy) February 10, 2022

Laura Dern bringing back this outfit 30 years later for Jurassic World Dominion… it’s fashion pic.twitter.com/0qjlAJPLrv — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 10, 2022

Dern's last foray into dinosaur territory was in 2001's Jurassic Park 3. In recent years, she's appeared in Marriage Story, the 2019 adaptation of Little Women and the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. Overall, people seem ready to see Dern back in the dino-filled action.

LAURA DERN BACK AS ELLIE SATTLER IN JURASSIC WORLD YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH THIS MEANS TO ME 🤧 pic.twitter.com/ZukFQyruSE — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) February 10, 2022