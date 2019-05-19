Laura Dern and Booking.com join up to celebrate coding and young women

Over the weekend of April 28-29, ten girls ages 16-19 from across the US attended a Women In Tech Code-a-thon at the CNET Smart Home in San Francisco. The two-day event was organized by the travel and commerce site Booking.com as a way to celebrate and bolster young women's talent in coding. Students received instruction as well as one-on-one time to work on coding projects.

Actress Laura Dern, star of Jurassic Park and Big Little Lies, was on hand to announce $320,000 worth of scholarships courtesy of Booking.com. The scholarships are for young women to study computer science at colleges including Cornell University and Spelman College.

"I care a lot about empowering young women, especially this new generation coming up, to really use their voice and demand a right to be in the room, in the boardroom, running the company having their voice heard, " said Dern. "It felt like a perfect match to come together and inspire young women in the code-a-thon."

Throughout the weekend faculty from the Rithim School along with employees from Booking.com taught the girls coding. Watch the video below to see more of our interview with Laura Dern as well as hear from some of the young women who participated in the event.

Now playing: Watch this: Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women...