The latest pre-Prime Day deal: Instant Pot drops back to $50

If you've had your eye on the Instant Pot pressure cooker -- one of the clear breakout kitchen gadget stars of the last decade -- but are truly waiting for it to hit that rock bottom price, well, this might be it. Amazon is making it darn near impossible to say no to the IP revolution, with a huge limited pre-Prime Day sale on the Instant Pot DUO60.

Instant Pot via Amazon Right now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker can be had for just $50 -- nearly half off its retail price. The unit itself is marked down to $59.99 but with an additional $10 coupon, you're down just under $50. That's less than one New York City ribeye, and the cheapest we have seen this Instant Pot model to date.

We're not bashful about singing high praise for the Instant Pot multi-cooker (pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and much more) as an incredible time-saving hack for everything from easy summer meals, dinner parties, school lunches, and healthy eating. The Instant Pot DUO60 is...(*takes a deep breath*) a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice & porridge cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, warmer, that also sautés and sears. On top of all that, it's extremely easy to use (dummy-proof even) and safe -- which is definitely a knock on traditional pressure cookers that have been known to explode (see YouTube).