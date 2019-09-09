At a certain point, one has to wonder when the leaks around Google's Pixel 4 will stop. Google's already shown off the addition of multiple rear cameras and Project Soli-based gesture powers while leaks have filled in the blanks of the full design of the phone and even a possible arrival at Sprint. With so much information already out there you're probably not surprised to learn that Monday has brought so more Pixel 4 information.
The first leak comes via Slashleaks, which has apparently gotten its hands on a promotional video for the Pixel 4. The video, which looks like a TV ad, highlights the Pixel 4's new gesture controls, improved Assistant support and Night Sight camera.
Meanwhile, a new leak out of Weibo (spotted by Ben Geskin) seems to show a new orange color option. Google has previously released Pixels in blue or "purple-ish" in addition to the regular black and white, but orange would be a first.
Google traditionally releases its new Pixel phones in October, so the wait for this phone's final reveal should hopefully only be a few more weeks. The search giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Latest Pixel 4 leaks show orange color option, video overview of features
