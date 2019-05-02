Latest Pixel 3A, 3A XL leaks appear to paint complete picture of phones ahead of I/O

Angela Lang/CNET

Curious about what exactly will be in Google's rumored budget Pixel 3A and 3A XL before the company likely announces it at I/O next week? You can now rest easy.

In yet another leak before the May 7 developers conference, this time via Droid-Life, nearly all the hardware details have been revealed.

As expected, the devices do appear to be cheaper versions of last year's well-regarded Pixel 3 and 3 XL, according to specs posted by the site. They keep many of the Pixel 3's standout features, however, including Night Sight for low-light photos, Google Assistant's Call Screen for screening calls, unlimited Google Photos storage and the promise of three years of security and OS updates.

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 3: 6 months in

The 3A is expected to have a 5.6-inch display while the larger 3A XL will pack a 6-inch screen, according to Droid Life. Each will reportedly have a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage plus rear fingerprint sensors. The devices will keep the Pixel lines' "Active Edge" for squeezing the device to summon the Google Assistant, according to the leak.

Battery sizes are said to be 3,000 mAh for the Pixel 3A, and 3,700 mAh for the larger 3A XL.

It is still unclear what the processor will be, but the phones have been rumored to feature a plastic body and headphone jack. Color options leaked by Droid-Life appear to be black, white and purple.

Google didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment on the leak.

According to the YouTube channel This is Tech Today, which obtained what it says are images of the Pixel 3A's box, the smaller Pixel will start at $399 and the 3A XL will start at $479.

Google is likely hoping the Pixel 3A line will help boost its smartphone ambitions. While the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were highly regarded, they have struggled to make an impact with consumers. On its parent company Alphabet's earnings call this week, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said that Pixel sales were lower year over year, in part due to "heavy promotional activity industry-wide, given some of the recent pressures in the premium smartphone market."