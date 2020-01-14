Latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus leak reveals the phone's specs

XDA Developers

Samsung's expected to introduce its next Galaxy S20 line on Feb. 11, but as one might expect all might be revealed well beforehand. We recently got our first glimpses of the S20 Plus 5G and its many rear cameras, and now we have a pretty detailed idea of what to expect specs-wise on Samsung's newest S phones.

As with most recent Galaxy leaks, including those aforementioned images, the specs list comes courtesy of Max Weinbach of XDA Developers. According to the outlet, Samsung's middle Galaxy S20 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate when at full HD resolution (running at a higher resolution will drop the refresh rate to the older 60Hz), 128GB of storage on the base model, 12GB of RAM and 4,500 mAh battery with 25-watt fast charging.

Also present will be four rear cameras: two 12-megapixel sensors, a 64-megapixel lens and a time-of-flight camera that Samsung has previously used to help with augmented reality on phones like the Note 10 Plus or Galaxy S10 Plus 5G. One of the 12-megapixel lenses will function as the main shooter, with the site previously mentioning that the other cameras will add features such as telephoto zoom and ultra-wide angle shots (it is unclear which sensor will serve which function).

An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will be present on the new phone, according to the report, as will Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor. What won't be, however, is a headphone jack with the site claiming Samsung has ditched the port and is instead including a USB-C version of its wired AKG headphones in the box.

The S20 Plus is expected to be one of at least three versions of the updated Galaxy line, with a smaller 6.3-inch S20 as the base model and a 6.9-inch S20 Ultra as the top phone. Variants with 5G are expected, with Samsung also rumored to be introducing a new Razr-like foldable at its February event.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.