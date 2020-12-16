SpaceX

SpaceX sent astronauts to orbit for the first time in 2020 and saw the explosive debut of its latest Starship prototype. But it still has one more launch planned to wrap up 2020.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to send a new spy satellite to space for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Thursday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The classified national security mission is designated NROL-108 and will be the sixth launch of 2020 for NRO.

Like most other NRO launches, this one has a somewhat cryptic poster and slogan, in the form of a cartoon gorilla beating its chest and the phrase "peace through strength."

"Gorillas are peaceful animals but can be fierce when necessary," the NRO explained on Twitter. "Like the gorilla, our #NROL108 mission is constantly vigilant and ready to defend its own."

A recent NRO mission, launched aboard a United Launch Alliance(ULA) Atlas V rocket on Nov. 13, featured a mysterious Lord of the Rings theme, including some elvish script.

"I think we just have some Lord of the Rings fans," an NRO spokesperson later told me via email.

Weather forecasts currently look favorable for Thursday's mission to blast off during its three-hour launch window between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. PT (9 a.m. to noon ET). The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 will attempt to make a landing ashore at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

We expect SpaceX to livestream the launch and will embed the feed here once we have it.