SpaceX this year sent astronauts to orbit for its first time and saw the explosive debut of its latest Starship prototype. But it still has one more launch planned to wrap up 2020.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to send a new spy satellite to space for the US National Reconnaissance Office on Saturday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially set to take place Thursday morning, but some irregular pressure readings triggered an auto-abort, pushing the launch first back to Friday and now to Saturday.

To allow additional time for checkouts, now targeting Saturday, December 19 for Falcon 9’s launch of NROL-108 https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 18, 2020

This classified national security mission is designated NROL-108 and will be the sixth launch in 2020 from the National Reconnaissance Office. Like most other NRO launches, this one has a somewhat cryptic poster and slogan, in the form of a cartoon gorilla beating its chest and the phrase "peace through strength."

"Gorillas are peaceful animals but can be fierce when necessary," the NRO cryptically tweeted. "Like the gorilla, our #NROL108 mission is constantly vigilant and ready to defend its own."

Gorillas are peaceful animals but can be fierce when necessary. Like the gorilla, our #NROL108 mission is constantly vigilant and ready to defend its own, demonstrating NRO's commitment to protecting U.S. warfighters, interests, and allies. Launch scheduled NET Dec. 17 w/ @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/M5k7obXk08 — NRO (@NatReconOfc) December 14, 2020

A recent NRO mission, launched aboard a United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket on Nov. 13, featured a mysterious Lord of the Rings theme, including some elvish script.

"I think we just have some Lord of the Rings fans," an NRO spokesperson later told me via email.

Weather forecasts look favorable for Saturday's mission to blast off during its three-hour launch window between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. PT (9 a.m. to noon ET). The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 will attempt to make a landing ashore at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX will livestream the launch and you can watch it above.