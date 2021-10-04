Last of Us 2 free to play for PlayStation Now subscribers

Enlarge Image Naughty Dog

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is the subscription service in gaming right now, but Sony wants to change that. PlayStation Now is Sony's oft-forgotten subscription service -- having launched back in 2014 -- and Game Pass has evidently motivated Sony to entice more players to its own subscription service.

Which brings us to October's additions. Among several others, The Last of Us Part 2 hits PlayStation Now on Tuesday. It's being joined by Fallout 76, Final Fantasy 8: Remastered, Amnesia: Collection, Desperados 3, Yet Another Zombie Defense HD and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition.

Microsoft turned Game Pass into a must-buy subscription service for Xbox owners by offering the console's biggest first-party titles on day one. Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, the Xbox Series X|S' biggest holiday-season titles, both hit Game Pass on their respective launch days (Nov. 5 for Forza, Nov. 15 for Halo). The service gets new third-party games added (and removed) each month, with notable recent additions being Psychonauts 2, Hades and Marvel's Avengers.

PlayStation Now was introduced in 2014 as a service in which you could stream a library of games via a PS3 onto selected Sony TVs. It now has hundreds of PS2, PS3 and PS4 games that can be streamed, as well as hundreds more that, like Game Pass, can be downloaded onto your console and played locally. The service features titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. Last of Us Part 2, however, is the most prestigious PlayStation exclusive to hit the service yet.