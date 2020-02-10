Win their hearts with these last-minute Valentine's Day savings on getaways, hotels and gifts

Valentine's Day is this Friday and if you're still living in denial (like me) with no restaurant reservation, worry not. You can still have that special day without blowing your budget on expensive prix fixe dinners with 20 other couples.

Make this year special with out-of-the-ordinary dates such as bowling, bread-making class, escape rooms and laser tag with Groupon deals. You can also get discounts on fresh flowers from ProFlowers and personalized gifts from Man Crates. Want to avoid the crowd? Order in with Caviar while taking advantage of Valentine's Day getaway offers from Hotels.com and Viator to plan that summer trip. Check out more ways to show them you care without blowing the bank.

Groupon

50% off Valentine's Day experiences. Expires Feb. 14

Get discounts on flowers, wine and gifts

Treat yourself and your plus one to a massage or dinner

Galentine's Day deals? We got those too!

Whether you're looking to plan a special dinner or even a date night, Groupon has your back with deals and flash sales on products and services. Find even bigger discounts on special events and offers from local businesses, major retailers and more with Groupon promo codes.

Proflowers

Get 25% off select roses



Save 20% on your next flower order



15% off your flowers and gifts



If you're looking for something fresh cut that says, "I actually planned ahead this year," Proflowers can set you up with some beautiful arrangements without stretching the credit card. Save big on roses this Valentine's Day and even get same day delivery at most major locations if you're not keen on holding a bouquet all day.





Edible Arrangements

Grab 20% off your order. Expires Feb. 12



Same day delivery available in select locations



Flowers aren't their love language? Send your special human a beautiful treat for both the eyes and stomach with Edible Arrangements. Brighten their day with chocolate dipped strawberry roses and pineapple daisies, or go with the classic cookies and cake platter. You can still order now and have it deliver on Valentine's Day at select locations.





Get 8% off hotel bookings. Expires Feb. 16



Save 14% off tours and activities



Want to turn Valentine's Day into a romantic weekend? Hotels.com -- the place to go for your accommodation bookings, tickets to attractions and arranging flights and transportation -- can help with reservations discount codes so you can save that money for desserts.

Viator

Get 10% off selected tours, activities and destinations



If you're looking for something beyond a local getaway, now is a great time to book an out-of-town tour with Viator (a Tripadvisor site). You can get 10% off when you book tour packages to the top attractions recommended by the Tripadvisor's community. Take advantage of their "Reserve Now & Pay Later" policy and keep your plans flexible while securing your spot.

FreshDirect

Receive $50 off with promo. Expires Feb. 29



Take $25 off sitewide. Expires Feb. 29

30 days of free shipping

Free shipping at JCPenney

Impress them with your adulting skill by making a home made meal this year instead of going out! Get groceries deliver to your front door the FreshDirect while you look up that YouTube video on how to make pasta al dente. You'll be eating well in the month of February with $50 off your order and free shipping.

Man Crates

Get 30% off

Buy one, get one 50% off



Not sure what to get for the man in your life? How about a salami bouquet? Or a heart-shaped box of jerky? Make him work for your love with a gift card encased in cement. Man Crates -- which specializes in guy-centric gifts shipped in an eponymous wooden create -- has all of these and more, minus the toxic masculinity.





Caviar

Get $10 off your order. Expires March 1



Maybe an intimate night in is more your style -- avoid the crowd and PDAs by ordering in. Put on some and get $10 off your dinner with Caviar, which offers meal pickups or deliveries from your local restaurant. Nothing says romance quite like cozying up to Thai food while bingeing The Mandalorian.





This story was posted earlier and has been updated with new deals from Hotels.com, Viator and Edible Arrangements.

