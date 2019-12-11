13 under-$25 gifts you can (still) order on Amazon

Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? Once upon a time, you would have needed to head to your local mall and battle the crowds to purchase last-minute gifts, but now, Amazon's one-day Prime shipping lets you order amazing presents right from your couch.

No matter who you're shopping for, you're sure to find the perfect present for them on Amazon. And as an added bonus, there are many fun products for $25 or less. We scoured the online retailer for the best, most highly rated products available (all of which include Prime shipping). Here are our favorite budget-friendly gifts for everyone on your list:

Amazon Amazon has a number of products with cult-followings, and one of them is this cute essential oil diffuser. The little gadget has more than 25,000 five-star reviews -- that's 25,000 reasons that the Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser would make an ideal gift. This diffuser releases a soothing cool mist for up to six hours per fill, and it operates silently so you won't even know it's on. You can add a few drops of essential oils to make your home smell wonderful and there are seven light-up colors to choose from for a soothing ambiance. Reviewers call the product delightful, writing things like, "Need a gift idea for the person who has it all? Get them this, with some peppermint, lavender and lemon essential oils, and they will thank you for years to come!"

Amazon If you're looking for an inexpensive gift, one of your best options is Wreck This Journal Everywhere, a fun little journal that's filled with artistic prompts. This version of the popular Wreck This Journal encourages you to fill out the book as you go about your daily activities. It includes projects such as collecting man-made and natural objects, writing down what you see, drawing, doodling and more. Wreck This Journal Everywhere is just 6 inches tall, so it's easy to stash in your pocket or purse. Some of the prompts include: "Find 10 small items and glue them to this page," and "Make a mark every time you spot a bird." Overall, it's a great gift (just ask the happy reviewers), as it will encourage the recipient to be a little more engaged in their everyday life.

Amazon For a gift that's both adorable and functional, you can't go wrong with these Farm Animal Stacked Measuring Cups. The set includes four measuring cups that stack on top of each other to create a jar-shaped design, and each cup is decorated with cute animal illustrations. This set includes quarter-, third-, half- and 1-cup measuring cups made from stoneware. They're decorated with cow, pig, chicken and bee illustrations designed by artist Amylee Weeks and they'd make a perfect decoration in a farmhouse-style kitchen. Reviewers call the set "absolutely adorable" and many note they've given it as a gift to friends, family and coworkers.

Amazon Looking for a little item to stuff in someone's stocking? This Crab Spoon Holder is the perfect petite present. The silicone crab sits on the edge of a pot or pan while you're cooking, his legs raised above his head to hold your spoon. He can also be used to prop open a lid to release steam. What can we say? He's a versatile little guy.

Amazon Let's be honest: Teens probably appreciate money more than any other gift. However, that's not to say you can't make them work for it! The Money Maze Puzzle Box has a compartment in the center where you can place a few dollar bills, but the recipient will have to solve the 3D maze before they can open it. The 3-inch cube features a maze that wraps around all its sides, and you have to position the inner ball properly in order to open the inner compartment. Reviewers say it's just hard enough to be a little frustrating. Most teens can solve in it 30 minutes or so, and it's a fun way to switch things up during the holidays.

Amazon We all know someone who can't live without their coffee, and they're sure to appreciate the Coffee Gator. This stainless steel container is specially designed to hold coffee beans. Its airtight design keeps oxygen out of the coffee, yet allows carbon dioxide to escape for optimal freshness. The lid even has a calendar wheel on top to help you keep track of the purchase date. The Coffee Gator comes in seven colors, and each kit includes a glass travel jar and measuring scoop, as well. And it's recommended by over 2,000 enthusiastic reviewers.

Amazon If tea is your recipient's drink of choice, they'll love this beautiful tea box, which includes a variety of useful features. The box is made from bamboo wood, and it has a self-standing magnetic locking lid with a glass window that keeps out dust and moisture. It has eight storage sections that can hold up to 126 tea bags, as well as a hidden drawer underneath where you can store spoons or other tea accessories. The tea compartments are deep enough that you can stand up tea bags if desired, and people say it's a worthwhile purchase either for yourself or as a gift.

Amazon The BenShot Bullet Rocks Glass is a cool, affordable item that's sure to wow anyone with a home bar. This unique piece of glassware features a real .308 bullet embedded in the side. The glass can hold 11-ounces of liquid, and it would make a great addition to any home bar. Reviewers love the BenShot Bullet Glasses, writing that it's a clever idea and makes an unbeatable gift for men: "I bought a pair of these as a Christmas present for my brother-in-law. They were an absolute hit -- he LOVED them."

Amazon This Cocktail Shaker Bar Set is ideal for any at-home mixologists. The 24-ounce shaker is made from stainless steel and has an attractive mirror finish. It comes with a twisted bar spoon to help stir drinks, as well as a jigger and cocktail recipe booklet -- everything you need to make delicious cocktails like margaritas, cosmopolitans, and more. The set is appropriate for both novice and experienced mixologists. Several reviewers who have worked as bartenders say the equipment is great quality for the price, and overall, buyers are extremely happy with this product.

Amazon Who doesn't need a little bit of self-care in their life? This set of 24 bath bombs would make a "bomb" gift, encouraging the recipient to relax a little bit during the hectic holiday season. The bath bombs are made from natural, organic ingredients like grape seed oil, shea butter, cocoa butter and coconut oil, and they come in six fun colors and a variety of scents. These bath bombs help to nourish the skin, and reviewers call them "small but mighty," writing that they break down nicely and smell great, yet don't make a mess of the bathtub. Plus, several note that the packaging is cute -- perfect for gifting.

Amazon This retro-style sign would look cute in any kitchen. The metal design is in the style of 1950s Americana, and it features a red arrow around the words "Eat Here." The bottom part of the arrow reads, "It's cheap and homemade" -- perfect for any avid home cook. Plus, reviewers say it's lightweight and well-made, especially for the price.

Amazon Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat is a must-have cookbook for every home cook. This popular book is filled with useful lessons and information that will improve anyone's cooking skills, helping them become more confident in the kitchen. It includes 100 essential recipes, as well as illustrations and infographics, and reviewers say it's the "best text about cooking I've ever read. It's both logical and fun so the lessons will stick."

Amazon Many small appliances are quite pricey, but not this waffle maker. The Dash Mini Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker is a sweet, affordable gift to give to your loved ones this holiday season. The appliance makes heart-shaped miniature waffles in minutes, and it's compact enough that it's not inconvenient to store. Keep in mind that this waffle-maker is truly mini -- it's only a few inches across! However, it can also be used to make hash browns and panini, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

This article was written by Camryn Rabideau.