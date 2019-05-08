Last-minute Mother's Day gifts you still have time to get

LightFieldStudios/iStockphoto

OK, it's crunch time: Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 12, which means your online-gift-ordering window is closing rapidly. Indeed, if Mom lives far away and you're hoping to have something delivered, it's time to act.

Fortunately, at least a few stores are positioned to help last-minute shoppers. Walmart, for example, offers free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more, and there's always the in-store pickup option as well. Amazon Prime subscribers can get two-day shipping on most items -- possibly even one-day shipping, which would theoretically give you until Friday to pick a gift.

Indeed, you might want to head straight to Amazon's Mother's Day gift shop if you prefer to shop by category.

Need a little more help? Below I've rounded up some great gift ideas that, as of today, you still have time to get. They're not necessarily the most affordable options -- for that, see this collection -- but they're all guaranteed to arrive by Sunday.

Jack & Rose essential-oil diffuser bracelet: $17 Jack & Rose You gave Mom the essential-oil diffuser last year, right? This year, let her enjoy those oils on the go. This stylish bracelet comes with eight colorful pads that can be swapped out depending on which oil she wants. (The oils aren't actually included; she'll use her current supply to put a few drops on each pad.) The straps themselves are available in four different colors. See at Amazon

Mpow 059 over-the-ear wireless headphones: $21 (save $14) Mpow Give Mom the gift of tuning out the noise and tumult of everyday life. Mpow's black/red headphones -- $20.99 when you click the on-page discount coupon and apply promo code MPOW059G at checkout -- look much prettier than you'd expect at this price and support both wired and wireless operation. A seemingly impossible 21,000-plus customer reviews average out to 4.5 stars. See at Amazon

Chocolate-covered strawberries (save 20%) Harry & David I mean, you can't go wrong with a classic. Harry & David offers overnight shipping (at the same price as regular shipping) on chocolate-covered strawberries and various other goodies, and through May 8 you can get 20% off any order with promo code 20LESS. See at Harry & David

Shiatsu Foot Massager: $79.99 Walmart If anyone needs a foot massage, it's Mom. This model kneads and rolls feet and ankles, offering four different programs and three massage modes. It even includes a remote. See at Walmart

Levoit Kyra Himalayan Salt Lamp: $13 (save $9) with promo code JV52C7EF Levoit I can't say I get the whole salt-lamp craze, especially this pseudo-science about "negative ions" and improving your sleep. That said, they look cool and emit a soft, pretty glow. This one consists of a 5- to 8-pound hunk of salt atop a 15-watt bulb (with two spares included in the box). There's a touch-powered dimmer switch embedded in the power cord. Some 900 buyers collectively rated this 4.6 stars out of 5, so I think it's a pretty safe bet Mom will like it. See at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $90 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET For the mom who loves to read, a distraction-free Kindle is hard to beat. This 2018 version is darn near perfect, and at $40 off it's tied with its lowest price ever. Still a bit outside your budget? The new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: It's $70 (save $20). See at Amazon Read full review

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 (save $80) Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET At $199, the Apple Watch Series 3 still isn't what I'd call cheap -- but it's $80 off the regular price and without question the best iPhone-compatible smartwatch. The white sport-band goes with everything, but you can make this gift even more fun with some colorful replacements, like this three-pack for $14. While you're at it, look at all the other inexpensive Apple Watch accessories you can get. See at Walmart Read full review

Facebook Portal: $99 (save $100) Facebook Don't just call Mom to say hi -- video-call her! It's the 21st century, after all. That option has rarely been cheaper now that the Facebook Portal is on sale for $99. It's not only a dedicated video-call machine, but also a voice-powered smart assistant, able to play music, show videos, even run a slideshow of family photos. Even if you don't have a Portal of your own, you can call Mom (and vice versa) via Facebook Messenger. See at Amazon Read full review

