Last-minute gifts: 9 great deals that will still arrive in time for Christmas

Thanks to two-day shipping there's still (barely) time to get gadgets for the holidays. Here's the best of what's still in stock.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

There are only about five days left before Christmas, which is awesome if you're a kid, but panic-inducing if you're an adult trying to ensure you can still get a delivery before the big day. It's already too late to count on standard shipping, but you have until Dec. 22 to place an order with two-day shipping. The bottom line? Any last-minute holiday shopping needs to be done now. Fortunately, this is 2019 and you still have a slew of options. Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target, and Walmart all offer free two-day holiday shipping in one form or another. So no matter that you want to buy, as long as it's in stock, you can probably get it before the holidays -- as long as you act fast.

For example, you can score a $10 Walmart gift card with the purchase of select Nerf guns -- though some are already out of stock, so act fast on those.  

By the way, want to know the fine print on all the major retailer's free two-day shipping policies? Here you go:

Below, we've rounded up the best deals still in effect (some are as good as or beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday) and we're keeping the list updated right through the final shopping weekend. So bookmark this page and check back often.  

Echo Show 5: $60

You save: $30
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Echo Show 5 is one of our favorite smart displays, but it's easier to think of this 5-inch Alexa-powered model as a sort of smart alarm clock. And while it does have a camera for video calls, we love that the physical shutter lets you cover it up, making it a lot more bedroom-friendly.  Read our Echo Show 5 review.

$60 at Amazon

Buy Google Nest Hub for $80, get a free Nest Mini Speaker

Big savings at Best Buy
Angela Lang/CNET

Sadly, Best Buy's "buy two Nest Hubs for $100" deal is now kaput. But in its place is a pretty great substitute: Buy the Nest Hub at its current sale price of $80, and Best Buy will throw in a free Nest Mini speaker. Normally, if you purchased those two together, it would cost somewhere between $115 to $150. And there's no special codes needed: Just add the 8-inch Google Assistant smart display to your shopping cart, and you should see the Nest Mini in there, too. Read our Google Nest Hub review.

$80 at Best Buy

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC: $50

You save $10
Sarah Tew/CNET

Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid active noise-canceling headphones are the exception to the general rule that there aren't any decent ANC headphones under $100. At this price point, they're clearly something of a performance compromise, but they're effective and comfortable, and now you can save almost 17%. (Note: Clip the on-page $10-off coupon to get that savings.)

See more deals on headphones from Sony, Anker, Beats, Bose and more.

$50 at Amazon

Xbox One X bundle: $349

Includes Jedi: Fallen Order, an extra controller and another bonus game
Microsoft

We now have the scoop on next year's Xbox console, which Microsoft is calling the Xbox Series X. Our take? That's a year away -- so you need to be able to play Jedi: Fallen Order in the meantime. What a coincidence -- this bundle includes the game, plus an extra controller, plus your choice of a bonus game: Madden NFL 20 or FIFA 20. Read our Xbox One X review.

See more Xbox deals and bundles.

$349 at Walmart

Bose SoundLink Micro portable outdoor speaker: $69

You save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose's SoundLink Micro is one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers, and right now you can get it for 30% off. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review

See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

$69 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: $279

You save $70
Bose

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are arguably the gold standard in active noise-canceling headphones. They're effective, comfortable and -- especially now that they're on their standard holiday sale pricing -- pretty affordable. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

$279 at Amazon

Apple iPad (this year's 10.2-inch model): $250

You save $79
Sarah Tew/CNET

We love this year's iPad. It has the latest A10 processor, Pencil support and a smart connector for a smart keyboard (sold separately). It's also slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor, and it's currently $80 off at Best Buy. Read our iPad (2019) review.

See more deals on other iPad models.

$250 at Best Buy

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD TV: $220

You save $280

It's just a "dumb" TV -- you'll need to add a streaming player like a Roku device to turn it into a smart TV -- but the price is hard to beat. Get a 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV from Sceptre for just $220. 

$220 at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $130

You save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

How many smartwatches can claim a battery that lasts for the better part of a week? Certainly not the Apple Watch. But the Versa 2 is a powerful fitness tracker/smartwatch combo that has earned nothing less than a CNET Editors' Choice, and is now $70 off its usual $200 price tag. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review

If you really like the idea of the Versa 2 but want to save a few dollars, you're in luck. First off, you can buy the Versa 2 at Kohl's for the same price and get $20 in Kohl's cash for future purchases. The slightly older Fitbit Versa Lite is available for $100, down from its usual $160, and the original Versa is $130 at Kohl's, with a $20 Kohl's cash credit. (Our take? The Versa 2 is worth the extra cash for most folks.)

$130 at Walmart

Expired deals or gifts that will arrive after Christmas

Nintendo Switch with $30 credit: $300

You save $30
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Get the V2 version of the Switch at "full" price, but add code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout for a $30 Amazon credit to be sent by email later. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Best Buy's similar $30 credit appears to have expired, but ordering a Switch there gets you a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas at checkout. 

See more deals on the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and accessories.

Amazon says this item will arrive after Christmas. 

$300 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8: $80

You save $50
Chris Monroe/CNET

We think the brand-new Echo Show 8 hits the sweet spot in Amazon's lineup. It's basically a larger version of the super-popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $60). The only downside? You'll have to put an IOU in the box, because it won't ship until after Christmas. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

See all Amazon devices on sale.

$80 at Amazon

UE Wonderboom portable waterproof wireless speaker: $38 (Updated: Expired)

All-time low
Sarah Tew/CNET

Speaker deals are everywhere this holiday season (see the Bose SoundLink Micro, below), but this is one of the best yet. A CNET favorite, the Wonderboom delivers impressive sound from a compact, waterproof package. Alas, it's only the black one that's available at this price; the others range as high as $70. Read our UE Wonderboom review.

$38 at Amazon

Originally published earlier this month. Regularly updated with new deals and prices. 

