19 last-minute gifts you can pick up in stores today for under $30

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Christmas is just over a week away, and we're getting down to the wire when it comes to last-minute holiday shopping. We're already starting to reach retailers' Christmas shipping deadlines, and there are plenty of products that it's already too late to order for delivery before Dec. 24. Don't panic quite yet if you still need to check some last names off your gift list, though.



Lots of stores are still offering in-store and curbside pickup, so you can avoid the holiday shipping headaches altogether. While what's available will ultimately depend on your individual location, we've pulled together some of the most popular products that can be found in stock at retail locations across the country.

CNET screenshot Cards Against Humanity is by far the most fun way to alienate your family. This is the base game, which comes with 100 prompt cards and 500 answer cards for thousands of potentially preposterous combinations. And for those not familiar with this game, just note that it is rated for ages 17 and up. Definitely not suitable for a family-friendly game night.

Cuisinart These Cuisinart knives will add some vibrancy to any kitchen with this multicolored 12-piece set. The set consists of six knives, each with a sheath for safe storage. It includes all the basic knives you need, such as a chef knife, bread cutter and paring knife.

Nerf This Nerf RD-6 blaster comes with 12 foam darts that it can fire up to 90 feet. It features a six-dart rotating drum, and is compatible with other attachments from the Elite 2.0 line, so you can customize it as well.

Lenovo While this bundle would typically run you $70, you can grab it right now for an impressive $45 off. This Google Assistant-enabled smart display comes in two different colors (gray and blue), and this deal also scores you a free smart bulb with your purchase. You can use the display to control smart home devices, to check the weather, as a digital photo frame and much more. It's the same price as the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (also not available at Amazon), a model without a color screen and without an included smart bulb.

Thames and Kosmos At only $2 a piece, these plaster dino eggs make great stocking stuffers. The kit includes the egg and chisel, and contains one of 12 collectible figures. And the instruction guide has cool educational facts about your dinosaur.

Mega Bloks A perfect gift for your little architect, these oversized construction blocks offer endless hours of fun and creativity. This bag comes with 80 blocks in classic colors that all fit inside the storage bag for an easy cleanup.

Mr. Coffee This iced coffee machine from Mr. Coffee can brew up a refreshing cup of ice-cold joe in just under 4 minutes. It can brew up to 22 oz. at a time, and comes with a reusable filter and a tumbler so you can take your coffee on the go.

Best Buy While these certainly aren't the fanciest earbuds on the market, they still boast some pretty impressive specs for their price. They are completely wireless, and feature over 24 hours of play time on a single charge when you account for the charging case (which is included). They are also sweat-proof and splash-proof with an IPX4 water resistance rating, and can pair independently.

Mainstay If you're still racking your brain about what to get that last someone on your list, you can't go wrong with a cozy blanket. This 50-by-60-inch throw from Mainstay comes in lots of great colors and patterns, and is made of extra-soft fleecy Sherpa fabric.

CNET The Blink Mini indoor camera offers two-way communication, notifications for motion, night vision and so much more in a tiny package. It takes only minutes to set up, and includes a free 30-trial of the Blink subscription plan. It's compatible with both Apple and Android phones, as well as Alexa-enabled smart devices.

More great items available for pickup: