11 last-minute gifts you can give to kids of any age

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're feeling a bit of panic because you aren't done shopping, it's time to relax. We know there's not a lot of time left, and that it's becoming harder and harder to find last minute gifts, but that doesn't make it impossible. We've looked around to find some great last minute gift ideas that you can still have delivered in time and have rounded them up right here.

These are great for kids of all different ages, so be sure to check out the whole list and see if anything stands out to you. We will be updating this with more last minute gift and shopping suggestions as we find them.

Amazon The Kids Edition of the Fire 7 comes with a custom software that makes it easier for your kids to use and is backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee that offers a free replacement if your kids manage to break it. You can use it for games, learning activities, movies and more.

You've probably seen these brightly colored popping toys all over the place, but some of them can be quite expensive. This two-pack comes with one circular and one octagon shaped popper (there are a few other designs available as well) that are perfect for relieving stress and keeping your hands busy should you need to fidget. These are great for children and adults. Availability varies based on design, so check them all out to see which can deliver to you in time.

Amazon Jenga is a classic and this mini version of it turns all of that fun into a portable package. It comes with 18 mini wooden blocks to stack up at the table to bring some engaging fun at your next even where space may be limited.

Magna Tiles Magna Tiles are colorful magnetic shapes that you can use to build out a variety of different things. There are a bunch of different sets with varying piece counts, but this one includes 32 pieces and arrives before the holidays.

More great gift ideas that can be delivered before Christmas: