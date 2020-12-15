FDA approves at-home COVID test PS5 and Xbox Series X restock AirPods Max COVID-19 vaccinations Second stimulus check Best gifts under $50 Gifts in time for Christmas
Last-minute gaming gifts: 25% off headsets, BOGO 50% off Switch games and more

Also: Get PS4 titles like God of War and The Last of Us Remastered for $10 each.

Depending upon how much of a procrastinator you are, you might not think of Dec. 15 as "last minute," but remember that it's already too late to count on ordinary mail to get a package across the country in time for Christmas. If that just lit a bit of a fire under you, you'll appreciate that GameStop is in the midst of its holiday sale.

The headliner for the sale is no doubt GameStop's Buy One Get One 50% off sale on select Nintendo Switch titles including Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. To take advantage of this deal, you need to add two new (not pre-owned) $60 titles to your cart. The second one will automatically drop to $30. 

You can also save up to 25% on select gaming headsets. That includes the Turtle Beach Recon 70 for $30 (regularly $40).

GameStop has also marked select PS4 titles down to $10. That  includes God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

There are some other potential goodies on sale at GameStop right now, including a BOGO 50% off deal on trading cards and some miscellaneous Star Wars and Marvel collectibles. Happy last minute hunting.  

