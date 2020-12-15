Depending upon how much of a procrastinator you are, you might not think of Dec. 15 as "last minute," but remember that it's already too late to count on ordinary mail to get a package across the country in time for Christmas. If that just lit a bit of a fire under you, you'll appreciate that GameStop is in the midst of its holiday sale.
The headliner for the sale is no doubt GameStop's Buy One Get One 50% off sale on select Nintendo Switch titles including Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. To take advantage of this deal, you need to add two new (not pre-owned) $60 titles to your cart. The second one will automatically drop to $30.
You can also save up to 25% on select gaming headsets. That includes the Turtle Beach Recon 70 for $30 (regularly $40).
GameStop has also marked select PS4 titles down to $10. That includes God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
There are some other potential goodies on sale at GameStop right now, including a BOGO 50% off deal on trading cards and some miscellaneous Star Wars and Marvel collectibles. Happy last minute hunting.
CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.
Discuss: Last-minute gaming gifts: 25% off headsets, BOGO 50% off Switch games and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.