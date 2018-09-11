On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple's Wednesday product launch event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. PT. Click here for the details on how to watch the presentation live.
- Apple's rumored iPhone Xr, a cheaper model of its newest smartphone.
- Rumors about the pricier iPhone XS and XS Max, new AirPods, a new Apple Watch and plenty more.
Last-minute Apple rumor breakdown before tomorrow's iPhone launch (The 3:59, Ep. 456)
