'Last Jedi' reveals two new vehicles from upcoming film

The Star Wars universe is full of intriguing aliens, droids and planets, but some of us have a special spot in our hearts (and our imaginary garages) for the futuristic vehicles.

From Luke Skywalker's landspeeder to the much-beloved Millennium Falcon, there are enough transportation options in George Lucas' world to fill an entire issue of Space Vessel and Pilot Monthly. (You would expect no less from the man behind "American Graffiti.")

On Wednesday, "The Star Wars Show" YouTube channel revealed two new First Order vehicles that fans will see in the upcoming film "The Last Jedi."

First off is the All-Terrain Mega-Caliber Six, or the AT-M6 walker, reminiscent of the lumbering, mechanical-legged walkers we've seen in previous films. (The "six" in its name comes from the mega-caliber six laser cannon on its back.)

"Think of it as a mobile, heavy artillery walker that's way bigger than a standard AT-AT," said host Andi Gutierrez.

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

It also supposedly moves less like an elephant than previous Star Wars walkers, with a "simian-like gait, which helps it stabilize the cannon," said host Anthony Carboni.

The second vehicle revealed is the First Order Dreadnought, a warship with two enormous orbital auto cannons. The ship is 7669 meters long (25,000 feet) and features 24 point defense anti-aircraft cannons. Rey and the rebels better watch their backs.

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.