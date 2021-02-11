Last chance to save up to 40% on Valentine's Day jewelry and flowers

Deal Savings Price







Valentine's Day is just days away. If you haven't gotten around to getting a gift, don't fret; we've gathered all the deals that will still get shipped in time.

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Blue Nile Simple studs earrings are a classy piece of jewelry for every occasion, and these sterling silver earrings will add a bit of polish to any outfits. Get these versatile pieces now for only $49 in the final days of the Blue Nile Valentine's Day sale. Best of all, they still offer free FedEx Overnight, and you can save up to 40% now with code VDAY21.

1-800-Flowers Tell them they're close to your heart with a bouquet of freshly picked red roses. Customize your order with different kinds of vases and even add a box of chocolate. Right now you can save up to $20 at 1-800-Flowers when you shop their Valentine's Day offerings. 1-800-Flowers can still ship to you on Valentine's Day as of the writing of this deal.

Proflowers A classic and elegant bouquet with two kinds of roses, carnations and lilies to show them how you feel. Shop Proflowers this Valentine's Day and you can get 20% off any flowers over $39, no code needed. Rush shipping is still available for Valentine's Day.

Edible Arrangements If flowers aren't their cup of tea, you can still set the mood with this Valentine's Day bouquet made from strawberries, pineapples and chocolates. The "bouquet" comes with both chocolate-dipped and fresh strawberries in addition to an assorted box of chocolates from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Right now you can save $10 at Edible Arrangements when you use code WBGR10, minimum order $59. Local pickup is still available. Offer expires Feb. 12.

Read more: Valentine's Day 2021: Gift ideas for limited budgets and mask-wearing times

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.