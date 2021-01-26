Last chance to save $50 on these Phiaton noise-canceling headphones with 43-hour runtime

Phiaton

Noise-canceling headphones have become so plentiful -- and so good -- that there's hardly any reason to buy audio gear without active noise canceling built in anymore. But before you plunk down $550 on Apple's AirPods Max, know that there are many more affordable (and arguably better) alternatives. Case in point: Phiaton's snazzy 900 Legacy headphones usually cost $250 and offer some great features and performance. Right now, you can get the when you apply promo code NEWYEAR20 at checkout. That's a healthy 20% off, and the deal ends on Jan. 31.

This is solid discount, and matches what Phiaton offered back at the height of Black Friday deals before the holidays. To be sure, $200 is still nothing to sneeze at (I have no idea what that expression means, aside from reminding me of a scene from the Woody Allen film Annie Hall), but it's at the affordable end of the price scale among premium ANC headphones. It's barely more than a third of the Apple AirPods Max, for example.

For $200, you get quite a lot. First and foremost, the headphones offer an impressive, industry-leading 43 hours of runtime per charge. The earcups have a snazzy carbon fiber finish and include physical controls for noise cancellation and playback. The Phiaton 900 Legacy also can be paired to two devices at once and smartly connect without the need to disconnect from one when using the other.

In addition to a standard noise cancellation mode, the headphones support audio transparency -- enable that when you need to clearly hear the world around you -- or just pull them off your head. The earcups know when you're wearing them and can automatically pause when you take them off and restart playback when you pout them back on.

