Last chance: Get Jabra's excellent Elite 75t earbuds for just $120 at Best Buy

The highly rated Elite 75t true wireless buds are on sale for $120 for My Best Buy members, which is free to join.

The Jabra Elite 75t are avilable in a few different color options.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Jabra typically runs some deals in the back-to-school time frame and Best Buy currently has a nice discount on the company's Elite 75t true wireless earbuds, which earned an CNET Editors' Choice Award in November of last year. They're on sale for $150 but if you follow the instruction below, you can bring the price down to $120, which is $60 off the buds' list price.

To get the discount:

I was already a member of both programs so all I had to do was log in to get the discount. 

Note that this discount is slated to expire by Saturday, Sept. 12.

Jabra Elite 75t
$120 at Best Buy

The buds' firmware has been updated several times since I reviewed them last year and their headset performance for making calls has gotten better. Expect additional updates in the coming months.

The closest competing model is probably the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, which is also being discounted. It's currently $130 or $10 more on Amazon.

Jabra Elite 75t

