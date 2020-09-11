Last chance: Get Jabra's excellent Elite 75t earbuds for just $120 at Best Buy

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Jabra typically runs some deals in the back-to-school time frame and Best Buy currently has a nice discount on the company's Elite 75t true wireless earbuds, which earned an CNET Editors' Choice Award in November of last year. They're on sale for $150 but if you follow the instruction below, you can , which is $60 off the buds' list price.

To get the discount:

Become a member of the My Best Buy program (it's free to join)

Enroll in the Student Deals program (also free to join and doesn't require you to be a student)

Once you log in, check the box below the price to apply the offer (the deal on Sept. 12)

I was already a member of both programs so all I had to do was log in to get the discount.

Note that this discount is slated to expire by Saturday, Sept. 12.

The buds' firmware has been updated several times since I reviewed them last year and their headset performance for making calls has gotten better. Expect additional updates in the coming months.

Read more: Best true-wireless earbuds of 2020

The closest competing model is probably the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, which is also being discounted. It's currently on .