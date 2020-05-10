Last chance: Get a year of IPVanish for $50

IPVanish

The more you work from home, the more appealing a virtual private network's added privacy and security becomes. But VPNs can be pricey, not to mention a bit unforgiving to novices who don't know how to best configure them. If you're looking to set up your first VPN, IPVanish is a smart choice because it's both beginner-friendly and, for a limited time, available for 65% off. Now through 10 p.m. PT tonight (Sunday, May 10), you can get . That works out to $4.16 per month.

In a crowded field, IPVanish is a standout product -- in fact, in CNET's roundup of the best VPN services of 2020, IPVanish was our choice as the best VPN for beginners, with a fun, flexible interface that actively encourages new users to spend time under the hood, tweaking the setup.

It has more than just an inviting interface. It's also a speedy VPN that has shown to be very competitive with fellow front-runner , which is remarkable when you consider that IPVanish only maintains about 1,400 servers -- though it does route users through a large cache of about 40,000 IP addresses. IPVanish supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, which adds considerable value if you have a lot of devices vying for the internet in your home. (IPVanish works on Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux, Android and even Amazon Fire devices.) For added security, IPVanish says it keeps no logs. You can learn a lot more in CNET's in-depth review of IPVanish.

This deal is limited to first-time IPVanish customers, and if you're disappointed with IPVanish, you have up to 30 days to get your money back (that's recently up from just 7 days).

