Last chance for $35 YouTube TV: Price jumps to $40 on Tuesday

Today is your last chance to lock into the $35 per month price for YouTube TV.

The streaming video service price jumps to $40 per month for new subscribers as of tomorrow. But if you sign up by 11:59 p.m. PT today -- Monday, March 12 -- you'll be grandfathered in to the lower monthly price going forward.

David Katzmaier/CNET

YouTube TV is completely separate from Google's free online video site, with which it shares a name. It offers more than 50 channels of live online streaming video, with on-demand shows and unlimited DVR features. It competes directly with other so-called "cord-cutting" services, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now and FuboTV. Like those services, it's widely available on many streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, iOS and Android -- though not Amazon Fire TV devices.

The higher price of YouTube TV going forward is to account for the addition of several new channels, including all of Time Warner's Turner properties (Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, CNN, HLN, TBS, TCM, TNT, TruTV, Turner Classic Movies), plus MLB Network and NBA TV.

With no contract commitment and no penalty to cancel, it's worth trying out YouTube TV at its lower price now. If you stick with it, you'll be saving yourself $60 a year for the foreseeable future -- and that doesn't even count the savings if you cancel your cable TV service.

Also, make sure you sign up through the web, and not through iOS: The higher $40 price is already showing on the latter.

