Last chance: 50 percent off H&R Block tax software

You can't ignore it much longer: Your taxes are due on April 15. But burying your head in the sand may have finally paid off: H&R Block is offering 50 percent off its current tax software. The deal started yesterday, and it expires tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT. (That's 9:59 p.m. PT, 12:59 a.m. ET.)

Before you buy, there are some caveats you should take note of:

The online version of the H&R Block tax service offers the basic service for free , versus its $15 price for the downloadable software. And the free version appears to include a state filing, whereas that's extra for the $15 one. So, if you're eligible for the basic version, you should definitely check out that free option first.

, versus its $15 price for the downloadable software. And the free version appears to include a state filing, whereas that's extra for the $15 one. So, if you're eligible for the basic version, you should definitely check out that free option first. The Deluxe, Premium and Premium & Business versions all appear to include state tax calculations in the bundled pricing listed below. However, if you choose to e-file your state taxes (rather than print and mail), you'll be charged an additional $20.

The purchase screen for these downloadable packages (all are Mac and Windows except the highest-end option, which is Windows only) includes a pre-selected Extended Download Service option for $5.99, which would let you redownload the software for up to two years after a free 60-day grace period. If you don't need this, you can uncheck it.

Want to compare H&R Block to the other tax software options on the market -- and get a crash course in the tax law changes for this year? Check out our roundup of the best online tax software options for 2019.

This story was originally published on March 23, and has been updated to reflect that the deal expires later today.

