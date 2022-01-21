Last call winter sale: Save up to 75% off Neiman Marcus

Photos by Neiman Marcus/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

There are simply too many outfits to wear and not enough hours in the day to shop for them. But should you want clothing that's a bit more elevated, you can take time out of your day to shop the last call winter sale at Neiman Marcus. Today, Neiman Marcus is offering on women's and men's clothing, beauty, jewelry and accessories. This deal does not have an end date, but it will most likely expire once most of the winter fashion is sold out.

This sale will save you anywhere from 25% to 75% off standard pricing, and only items featured during this sale will be discounted. (Online clearance is not included in this deal.) You'll also have the option of shopping in-store to see how items fit or buy it online. The majority of the prices have dropped from excessively high ($200 or more) to relatively affordable ($100 and under) during this sale. Luxury designers' prices on the other hand, will continue to be in the higher range. Still, given the large number of products available, you're bound to find a bargain or two.