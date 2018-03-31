Star Wars fans may want to make room in their homes for one of the most ambitious collectibles yet -- Jabba's sail barge known as the Khetanna.

Thanks to Hasbro's new campaign called HasLab the company aims to give hardcore fans the chance to get their hands on highly-detailed and very large collectibles.

Fans back the toy -- much like one would financial back a project on the crowdfunding site, Kickstarter. When the proposed collectible gets 5,000 backers or more, it goes into production. But it's no cheap investment.

The first collectible from HasLab is a massive replica of Jabba the Hutt's luxury sail barge as from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," that has an equally massive price tag of $500 (approx. £357, AU$652) for preorders.

In the film, Jabba's massive transport vehicle could hold up to 500 passengers and 26 crew members who were traveling across the sand dunes on the planet, Tatooine.

It also served as the scene of the crime where Jabba was murdered with his own chain attached to Princess Leia when he held her captive.

This replica toy of this barge measures approximately 4 feet (122 cm) long, 1.2 feet (36 cm) wide and 1.4 feet (42 cm). To really get a sense of how big this collectible is, it weighs almost 14 pounds.

Enlarge Image Hasbro

This makes the barge replica is the biggest Hasbro-branded Star Wars toy ever made. For reference, the barge toy is even bigger than Hasbro's Millennium Falcon replica that measures an impressive 2.6 feet (79 cm) in length.

Jabba's barge also features impressively-detailed ship decks that include a cockpit, a galley, an armory and a lounge that can accommodate 3.75-inch (9.5 cm) action figures. Included with the vehicle are action figures Jabba the Hutt and Yak Face.

HasLab will stop accepting backers on its site at 11:59 PM EST on April 3, so if you want to shell out the money for your own sail barge toy, do it soon.