Archaeologically inclined video game and action movie character Lara Croft is known for her physical prowess, but a poster for the 2018 "Tomb Raider" takes things a little too far. Particularly her neck. Twitter users are having a blast commenting on the poster, which hit social media on Monday.

The poster shows Alicia Vikander as Croft. She holds an ice-climbing ax and appears to be standing in a body of water. She's looking over her right shoulder, which requires an oddly proportioned turn of her neck. And that's where Twitter is losing it, comparing the look to everything from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to a giraffe.

No disrespect meant to Alicia Vikander, because she's lovely. But this poster makes it look like she has a neck like E.T. lol. pic.twitter.com/Ah3dAF50lq — Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) September 18, 2017

What, everyone knows that Lara Croft is best known for her long neck, which allows her to eat the delicious leaves towards the top of trees. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 18, 2017

Finally, a faithful Hollywood video game adaptation of Lara Croft and her signature 36 inch neck — boss baby driver (@deathcab4booty) September 18, 2017

Some fans are hoping she gets medical help:

Really hope Lara Croft sees a chiropractor for whatever is going with her neck pic.twitter.com/55UxSddcxK — The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) September 18, 2017

Others are calling out the poster design as cliched for featuring a butt-toward-the-viewer pose:

They need to try and get more original with how to pose a female character in a poster... pic.twitter.com/INCg6kCPYF — Scott H (@Scottdiavolo) September 18, 2017

One Twitter user sniffed out the likely truth behind this contortionist feat, and it has to do with Croft's video game origins:

She just had an accident earlier. pic.twitter.com/xQSTrdqNbX — Brasel The Gamer (@BraselTheGamer) September 18, 2017

While the highly stylized poster looks like it might have been compiled from different images for the head and body, Croft does at least look thoroughly tough. "Tomb Raider" hits theaters in March 2018.