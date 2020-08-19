CNET también está disponible en español.

Laptop deal: Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 is on sale for $641

And you can save another 10% by using a cash-back service.

Don't worry, there's a keyboard on the other side of Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1.

Lower-priced laptops and Chromebooks are hard to come by right now, what with so many students prepping for online school. If you're willing to spend a bit more, however, you can get a well-appointed system that should last through the pandemic and beyond.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 drops to $641 with promo code EXTRAFIVE. Regular price: $759. But, wait, there's more.

Students and teachers who use their ID.me account at checkout will automatically get an extra 8% off the purchase price. That would bring your total down to around $590.

There's also a cash-back option: TopCashback is currently offering a 10% rebate on all Lenovo purchases. That would knock an additional $59 off your teacher/student price or about $64 off the regular deal price. Either way: score!

On paper, the Flex 5 looks mighty solid: AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage and a fingerprint reader. It's a 2-in-1, meaning the 14-inch full-HD screen is hinged to accommodate a full 360 degrees of rotation. There's a privacy shutter on the webcam, too -- always a nice feature.

The integrated Radeon graphics won't do much to help the cause of gaming, but this system is for school, right? 😜

CNET hasn't reviewed the IdeaPad Flex 5, but nearly 100 Lenovo customers collectively rated it 4.6 stars. 

Your thoughts?

