Laptop and PC gifts for dads

Do you really think dad should be typing away on a dusty old hand-me-down laptop? Or toting it around in a old, worn shoulder bag? These gift ideas add premium style to his tech collection, and allow for a little fun, too.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Waterfield Designs Bolt Backpack, $329 Sarah Tew/CNET With a clean design and a combination of 1,050-denier ballistic nylon and leather accents, the Bolt is an office-friendly adult backpack. It's got magnetic enclosures on some pockets, room for a 15-inch laptop and space for your umbrella. See at See it at Waterfield Read more here.

Apple iPad Mini, $399 A great tool for reading on the train or taking notes in a meeting, the iPad Mini surprised everyone with a big refresh for 2019. Besides a new A12 processor, it also adds Apple Pencil support, so it'll work with Apple's excellent stylus. There's also a new bigger-screen iPad Air, but the current 9.7-inch plain old iPad is a great deal you can usually find on sale for $250. See at Best Buy Read full review:

Flashforge Inventor II, $599 Flashforge This one of the easiest midrange 3D printers to set up and get started on, even while offering many premium features such as a fully enclosed bed, touchscreen controls and a sensor that pauses prints when the door is opened. Print non-stop dad-like things like replacement hinges, tool holders, phone cases and little D&D guys. See at See it at B&H

Dell XPS 13, $899 and up Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell XPS has long-been a go-to for anyone looking for a 13-inch, non-Apple laptop. The latest version fixes the irritating webcam placement, offers both 1080p and 4K touch screens, and comes in a couple of cool colors. Even with new CPU updates, it still starts at $899, which is impressive, considering the design. But, if you're giving one as a gift, at least jump up $100 to the Core i5 CPU option. See at Dell Read full review

Apple MacBook Air, $1,099 and up Sarah Tew/CNET There's a reason this is one of the most popular computers ever made. And now it's gotten a much-needed reboot, keeping the name but changing just about everything else, both outside and in. With a slimmer body, better screen and new CPUs, this should be the default choice for a dad who needs a little bit of everything in his laptop. One caveat: Not everyone loves the new keyboard design. See at Best Buy Read full review:

HP Spectre Folio, $1,299 Sarah Tew/CNET Rather than just bolting a leather panel onto the back of a laptop lid, HP has crafted a truly premium product, where a magnesium frame is paired with a leather outer shell that covers just about everything except for the keyboard and screen. With a central hinge, the screen flips back to form a tablet and a stylus sits in a leather loop hanging off the side. See at Amazon Read the full review

LG Gram 2-in-1, $1,499 Sarah Tew/CNET The surprising winning brand in our recent tests of laptop battery life was LG's Gram line. These laptops are notable for two things: They're amazingly light, and they run a long, long time. This new 14-inch version adds another trick as well, it's a two-in-one hybrid with a touchscreen that folds back 360 degrees. So you can use it as a laptop or tablet, making it doubly useful. See at Best Buy Read full review: