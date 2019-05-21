Laptop and PC gifts for dads

Do you really think dad should be typing away on a dusty old hand-me-down laptop? Or toting it around in a old, worn shoulder bag? These gift ideas add premium style to his tech collection, and allow for a little fun, too.
Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Waterfield Designs Bolt Backpack, $329Sarah Tew/CNET
With a clean design and a combination of 1,050-denier ballistic nylon and leather accents, the Bolt is an office-friendly adult backpack. It's got magnetic enclosures on some pockets, room for a 15-inch laptop and space for your umbrella.
Apple iPad Mini, $399
A great tool for reading on the train or taking notes in a meeting, the iPad Mini surprised everyone with a big refresh for 2019. Besides a new A12 processor, it also adds Apple Pencil support, so it'll work with Apple's excellent stylus. There's also a new bigger-screen iPad Air, but the current 9.7-inch plain old iPad is a great deal you can usually find on sale for $250.
Flashforge Inventor II, $599Flashforge
This one of the easiest midrange 3D printers to set up and get started on, even while offering many premium features such as a fully enclosed bed, touchscreen controls and a sensor that pauses prints when the door is opened. Print non-stop dad-like things like replacement hinges, tool holders, phone cases and little D&D guys.
Dell XPS 13, $899 and upSarah Tew/CNET
The Dell XPS has long-been a go-to for anyone looking for a 13-inch, non-Apple laptop. The latest version fixes the irritating webcam placement, offers both 1080p and 4K touch screens, and comes in a couple of cool colors. Even with new CPU updates, it still starts at $899, which is impressive, considering the design. But, if you're giving one as a gift, at least jump up $100 to the Core i5 CPU option.
Apple MacBook Air, $1,099 and upSarah Tew/CNET
There's a reason this is one of the most popular computers ever made. And now it's gotten a much-needed reboot, keeping the name but changing just about everything else, both outside and in. With a slimmer body, better screen and new CPUs, this should be the default choice for a dad who needs a little bit of everything in his laptop. One caveat: Not everyone loves the new keyboard design.
HP Spectre Folio, $1,299Sarah Tew/CNET
Rather than just bolting a leather panel onto the back of a laptop lid, HP has crafted a truly premium product, where a magnesium frame is paired with a leather outer shell that covers just about everything except for the keyboard and screen. With a central hinge, the screen flips back to form a tablet and a stylus sits in a leather loop hanging off the side.
LG Gram 2-in-1, $1,499Sarah Tew/CNET
The surprising winning brand in our recent tests of laptop battery life was LG's Gram line. These laptops are notable for two things: They're amazingly light, and they run a long, long time. This new 14-inch version adds another trick as well, it's a two-in-one hybrid with a touchscreen that folds back 360 degrees. So you can use it as a laptop or tablet, making it doubly useful.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.
Discuss: Laptop and PC gifts for dads
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.