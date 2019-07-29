The personal information of around 2,500 Los Angeles Police Department officers and 17,500 LAPD applicants has reportedly been stolen in a data breach. Information included names, email addresses, dates of birth, partial employee serial numbers and passwords, NBCLA reported Monday, citing several officials.
"The department has learned of a data breach that involved some of your information contained within the Personnel Department's Candidate Applicant Program," NBCLA reported an email message notifying affected officers over the weekend.
The LAPD also recommended that affected officers should monitor their credit reports and bank accounts, and file a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), NBCLA said, but it did not explain how the data breach happened.
"Data security is paramount at the Los Angeles Police Department, and we are committed to protecting the privacy of anyone who is associated with our agency," an LAPD spokesperson told NBCLA.
The LAPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: LAPD data breach reveals personal info of 2,500 officers, report says
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.