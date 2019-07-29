Ford

The personal information of around 2,500 Los Angeles Police Department officers and 17,500 LAPD applicants has reportedly been stolen in a data breach. Information included names, email addresses, dates of birth, partial employee serial numbers and passwords, NBCLA reported Monday, citing several officials.

"The department has learned of a data breach that involved some of your information contained within the Personnel Department's Candidate Applicant Program," NBCLA reported an email message notifying affected officers over the weekend.

The LAPD also recommended that affected officers should monitor their credit reports and bank accounts, and file a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), NBCLA said, but it did not explain how the data breach happened.

"Data security is paramount at the Los Angeles Police Department, and we are committed to protecting the privacy of anyone who is associated with our agency," an LAPD spokesperson told NBCLA.

The LAPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.