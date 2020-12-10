Lando show in the works for Disney Plus by Dear White People director

Lucasfilm

Lando Calrissian has his ticket to Disney Plus.

Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Star Wars for Disney, announced that the company is producing the show, Lando, for the streaming service. Justin Simien, who directed Dear White People, will be the show runner.

Lando is just one of 10 Star Wars shows that will run on Disney Plus in the next few years. The announcement was made at the company's Disney investor presentation.

The presentation showed a sizzle reel that compiled old footage of Lando, set to the funky theme song from Cowboy Bebop. That gives you an idea of the heist-like feel of the show.

