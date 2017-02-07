Lady Gaga's sales go through the roof following Super Bowl 2017

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lady Gaga proved again that a spectacular Super Bowl performance can mean big digital sales.

According to Billboard, her Super Bowl 2017 halftime show, which featured a medley of her hits including "Just Dance," "Poker Face," and "Born This Way," sparked sales of approximately 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on February 5. She sold around 15,000 digital albums and songs on February 4 by comparison.

"Million Reasons" from Gaga's latest full album, Joanne, was the big seller with more than 45,000 downloads on February 5. Joanne was her biggest selling digital album for the day, too, coming in at more than 12,000.

Super Bowl 2016 halftime performances by the band Coldplay and artists Bruno Mars and Beyonce spiked sales for all three acts. Beyonce's performance at Super Bowl 2013 had a similar effect on her sales as well as those of her group Destiny's Child. For the week following Super Bowl 2013, the overall combined album sales were 28,000 while song download sales for Beyonce and Destiny's Child hit 280,000, according to Billboard.