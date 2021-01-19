Lady Gaga or Princess Leia? The performer will sing the national anthem at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, her dramatic white outfit, cape and elegant updo put some people in mind of the Star Wars heroine. In a photo shared on social media, the singer hoped for a peaceful ceremony.
"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," she wrote. "A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."
The Star Wars comparisons showed up quickly.
"Why does Lady Gaga talking to the (National) Guard give me strong Star Wars energy?" wrote one Twitter user, later adding that, "The Force is strong with this one." Another called her "Princess Slaya."
Some did a little computer editing to make Gaga's photos look even more like they were taken in a galaxy far, far away. "Star Wars: Lady Gaga /The Fempire Strikes Back," wrote one.
And some thought her outfit looked like a costume from another pop-culture saga, namely, The Hunger Games.
"This is literally the first thing that popped into my head," wrote one Twitter user. "All the goings on in the Capitol made me re-watch the Hunger Games series recently."
Gaga's white outfit may be paying homage to the suffragettes who fought for women's right to vote, often wearing all-white outfits in marches.