Lady Gaga's campy Met Gala outfit changes spark Twitter frenzy

When Lady Gaga goes to the Met Gala, fans know they're in for something wild -- especially when this year's theme is Camp.

The singer and A Star is Born actress changed into not one, but four different outfits, designed by Brandon Maxwell during the coveted fashion event on Monday.

Gaga walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with dancers, makeup artist Sarah Tanno and her personal photographer on hand. She started off with a pink cape dress that included a giant bow and a massive 25-foot train, with her dancers helping Gaga up the Met Gala steps.

This first look of the pink dress then unzipped to reveal a second look -- a corseted black dress. But the real camp moment when Gaga posed for impromptu photos while holding a clunky phone that looked like something out of the '80s.

While Gaga applied lipstick, another look came to light -- a bright pink, form-fitting dress. Gaga wore rhinestone sunglasses and a Tiffany and Co. butterfly necklace to make it even more fabulous.

And her final look was a bit scandalous -- Gaga stripped down to nothing but a crystal bra and panties.

Of course, Gaga's Met Gala entrance spawned some entertaining Twitter reactions. "Lady Gaga took the camp theme too literally and brought her own tent," one Twitter user wrote of the first giant cape dress.

Only Lady Gaga can serve FOUR different outfits at once on the same red carpet! Absolutely iconic! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Q7eeBAZcsI — ♔ (@KingLadyGaga) May 6, 2019

Lady gaga took the camp theme too literally and brought her own tent

#MetGala #metcamp pic.twitter.com/m80Q0rHii0 — 🍯 (@Honeyydropz) May 6, 2019

Met Gala: The theme is "Camp"



Lady Gaga: Yes pic.twitter.com/JZc3drtrZL — Lady Gaga is one of us (@ladymonsterrr_) May 6, 2019

A round of applause for Lady Gaga #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ToAQ05PAdd — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) May 6, 2019

me every time lady gaga busts out a new dress #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HmMSUovlRq — Natalie (@Nat_G4) May 6, 2019

I am every single one of them reacting to @ladygaga #MetGala pic.twitter.com/l4W4YVfCkU — Lola Mento (@akaLolaMento) May 6, 2019

