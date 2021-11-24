Lady Gaga wore a bulletproof dress to Joe Biden's inauguration

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lady Gaga had a bulletproof vest sewn into the dress she wore to President Joe Biden's January inauguration, the singer revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. The singer sang the national anthem that day while wearing a striking outfit with an enormous red skirt and a huge gold dove pin. The pin earned plenty of online buzz, but the bulletproof aspect of the dress wasn't visible to onlookers at the event, which took place just weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"It was a scary time in this country," Gaga told Colbert. "I care a lot about my family, and as a performer I understand that I put myself in all types of dangerous situations in order to do what I love, and so, I did that for myself but for my family as well so that my mom and my dad and my sister would feel confident."

Gaga first revealed the bulletproof aspect of the dress in British Vogue earlier this month, though at the time she didn't discuss how it was done.

Italian fashion house Schiaparelli made the gown, Gaga told Colbert. It was inspired by the Italian and French revolutions.

"In a lot of ways I felt like that day was a revolution for this country," Gaga said. "And a real opportunity for us to look past the resistance, and look forward to a time when we could be kinder."

Due to the Jan. 6 attack being so recent at the time, she said she worked with her musical director and decided to emphasize the lyric "our flag was still there."

"I had two minutes and 30 seconds to talk to the whole world," Gaga said. "And I thought it might be a good opportunity to sing to everybody. Not just to President Biden fans and to the people who voted for him but to the whole world because the world has been on fire, and everybody deserves love."

Singing at the inauguration, she said, was "one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a musician and a performer."