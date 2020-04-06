Lady Gaga and WHO announce all-star benefit for coronavirus charities

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Singer Lady Gaga is helping the World Health Organization and the Global Citizen social action group organize a virtual entertainment event to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO announced Monday.

The all-star show will include such big names as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette and Billie Eilish, and will take place on April 18. In a live video, Gaga said she and Global Citizen have already raised $35 million for WHO, and are working with large companies and philanthropists to raise more.

"We are all so very grateful to all of the healthcare professionals across the country and around the world," Lady Gaga said. "What you are doing is putting yourself in harm's way to help the world, and we all salute you."

The event, titled "One World: Together At Home," will air Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT on multiple networks, including ABC, NBC and CBS, and will also stream live on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other streaming platforms. (Disclosure: CBS and CNET are both part of ViacomCBS.)

The event itself will not be a fundraiser, Gaga said, as the money will have been raised in advance of the show. "Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show."