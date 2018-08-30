Amazon

It's not hard to find a sale on the Amazon Echo Dot. It lists for $50, but according to The Camelizer, the popular little smart-speaker frequently sells for $40. Heck, it's on sale right now for that price.

But if you're looking to outfit a whole house, you've come to the right deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Echo Dot for $24.99 each when you add three to your shopping cart. (That link takes you to the black model; you can also do three-for-$75 on the white one.)

There's probably not much I need to tell you about the Dot, other than that it makes a great nightstand companion and can be made portable thanks to speaker docks like this one.

Now Playing: Watch this: The new Amazon Echo Dot is the smartest no-brainer ever

Needless to say, I'm a fan. But don't take my word for it: CNET called the Dot the "crown jewel of the modern smart home." And that was based on its $50 list price.

So, yeah, three for $75? Pretty smokin' deal. You could also divvy these up and earmark one or two for gifts -- because even on Black Friday, you probably won't see them as low as $25.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: With the final season of Game of Thrones still a ways off, I'm about to start my complete-series rewatch. You, too? Then here's something you might want to grab.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Game of Thrones Season Seven Dragonstone Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray+Digital HD) for $49.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code CHEAPGOT. (Civilians pay $59.99, and it's $70-80 elsewhere.)

This is kind of a rare item, something that's sold out most places online and not widely available even on eBay. It includes a red Dragonstone sigil magnet and the 45-minute "Conquest & Rebellion."

So if you're a die-hard fan and want both the Blu-ray and digital editions of the penultimate season, grab this while you can.

