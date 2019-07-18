Japanese anime studio fire leaves more than 20 dead in suspected arson attack

Jiji Press / AFP/Getty Images

A suspected arson attack on a Japanese anime studio killed at least 23 people and left dozens injured. The suspect allegedly poured petrol in several parts of Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building before igniting it in Fujimi Ward, Kyoto, at about 10.30 a.m. local time Thursday, according to The Guardian.

A fire department official said 36 others have been injured, with some in critical condition. Around 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out, and some people are still unaccounted for, state broadcaster NHK reported.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was detained and taken to hospital with injuries.

