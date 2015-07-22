Kyocera Hydro Wave crashes onto T-Mobile, MetroPCS shores

Kyocera

Kyocera keeps on coming with smartphones designed to withstand general abuse as well as life's hazards. The entry-level Kyocera Hydro Wave, announced Wednesday, will call both T-Mobile and MetroPCS home.

Military specification ratings IP57 and 810G ratings, mean that the Hydro Wave protects its inner hardware against dust, water, drops and more. Kyocera also designed the 5-inch qHD display to work with your wet fingers, which is perfect for swimming pool selfies and making calls from splashy terrain.

Powered by the current Android version, 5.1 Lollipop, the Hydro Wave's hardware is humble, like the 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the back of the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor capable of recording 720p video, while the front houses a 2-megapixel shooter. Rounding things out, the smartphone comes with WiFi Calling, VoLTE and HD Voice support.

T-Mobile will carry the Hydro Wave starting July 22 with a $150 price tag. Customers interested in splitting up costs can do so at a rate of $6.25 per month for two years. MetroPCS sales start a few days later on July 27 offering an instant rebate that drops the price down to $39.