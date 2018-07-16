Kwikset

Kwikset gave us a glimpse of its newest smart lock, the Kevo Contemporary, at CES earlier this year. The $229 smart lock (which converts to roughly AU$292 and £168) is now available for purchase at The Home Depot.

The lock follows in the footsteps of Kwikset's first and second generation Kevo smart locks, which were styled after traditional, round deadbolts. The Kevo Contemporary takes a sharp design turn with its square face and straight line of LED indicator lights. The lock is available in four finishes: Venetian Bronze, Iron Black, Polished Chrome and Satin Nickel.

When it comes to capability, the Kevo Contemporary has the same features as the old second-generation Kwikset Kevo. It doesn't add any smarts that the Kevo didn't already have, and it doesn't take any away, either. Kevo Contemporary includes Kwikset's Bluetooth touch-to-open unlocking feature, lets you use your phone as a key when you're within Bluetooth range and offers e-keys for guests. You can track all those features and functions in the Kevo app for iOS and Android.

Kwikset Kevo locks work with smart home products including Nest and Honeywell thermostats, so locking or unlocking your door can trigger temperature adjustments. Kevo integrates with Ring and Skybell video doorbells to allow you to unlock the door for visitors through your smartphone.

Kwikset's Kevo locks have their own Alexa skill, so you can ask if the door is locked and lock or unlock the door with voice commands. As always, you will need the Kevo Plus internet-gateway module Kwikset sells separately in order to interact with your lock when you're not at home.

If you're interested in creating your own smart home integrations, Kevo locks do work with the IFTTT (If This, Then That) platform. There, you'll be able to use locking or unlocking your Kevo Contemporary as a trigger for other smart home actions. If you own a smart watch, Kevo allows locking and unlocking directly from an Android Wear device, but only notifications for a paired Apple Watch.

Kwikset's Kevo line now offers locks to complement multiple design styles. If you're still not sure which smart lock is right for you, our smart lock buying guide is here to help.