Kwikset's Kevo touch-to-open smart lock is now $90, its lowest price ever

Update: Sorry, folks -- $90 was too good to last for long, and this deal expired quickly. It is currently selling for $122.

Back in 2013, Kwikset unveiled one of the first smart locks, the Kevo. Conceptually similar to the August lock, it let you unlock your front door without taking a key (or smartphone, for that matter) out of your pocket. The Kevo had some security issues with its deadbolt assembly though, and in 2016 the company released a new, improved second-generation Kevo smart lock. That newer Kevo is now available for $90.46 on Amazon. That's 40% off the list price of $150. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this item on Amazon.

The new Kevo is much more secure than the original version, now designed to withstand the sorts of brute-force attacks that can compromise any deadbolt -- smart or otherwise. Unlike the August smartlock, Kevo completely replaces your deadbolt assembly, but is relatively easy to install with just a few simple tools (I did it myself a couple of years ago, and I am not the handiest of handymen).

When you approach your front door, Kevo recognizes you via your smartphone and unlocks as soon as you tap the lock with your finger -- no need to take the phone our of your pocket. If you prefer (or if the batteries in the lock should die while you're out), the deadbolt comes with old-fashioned keys, which work as well. You can read our full Kevo review for more information.

Now playing: Watch this: The most convenient smart lock doesn't come cheap

