Kwikset adds 3 smart locks to Amazon Key platform

Kwikset

Three Kwikset smart locks are making their way to the Amazon Key Home Kit platform, Kwikset announced Thursday.

The new smart locks do more than open the door for friends and family. They also enable Amazon Key, Amazon's in-home package delivery service for Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon Key lets delivery people leave packages inside your front door with the company's Cloud Cam security camera, a smart door lock and the Amazon Key app.

Currently, Amazon Key users have three Amazon Key Edition options: the $150 Kwikset Convert, the $200 SmartCode914 or the $250 Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Deadbolt. Locks are purchased as part of an Amazon Key Home Kit, bundled with the Amazon Cloud Cam. Those bundles range from $250 to $320, depending on which lock you choose.

Now Playing: Watch this: Kwikset's Obsidian offers keyless convenience

Joining the three existing locks are the Kwikset Obsidian, the SmartCode 916 Traditional and the SmartCode 916 Contemporary, each with a new $229 Amazon Key Edition. That means consumers looking for a Kwikset Amazon Key-compatible lock will need to purchase one of the six locks designed to work with the platform.

In addition to in-home delivery, with a Kwikset Amazon Key Edition smart lock, you can lock or unlock your door remotely, share guest access or view motion clips from your Amazon Cloud Cam, all within the Amazon Key app. Kwikset's Amazon-friendly locks also work with Alexa for voice commands including "Alexa, lock my front door" once the Amazon Key skill is enabled.

These smart features aren't new territory for Kwikset. The Obsidian and the SmartCode 916 both have a Home Connect version for pairing the locks with Zigbee or Z-Wave hubs and the Kevo Plus adds remote access to Kevo Bluetooth smart locks.

Kwikset's new Amazon Key Edition locks double the lock options for Amazon Key users, dominating the platform with five of the six compatible locks. For more information on Amazon Key services, visit the Amazon Key website.