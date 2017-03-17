FBI arrests Twitter user who sent seizure-inducing GIF

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Kurt Eichenwald, a journalist who writes for Vanity Fair and Newsweek, tweeted Friday the FBI had arrested a man suspected of purposefully sending him a GIF that triggered an epileptic seizure.

(Warning: Similar rapidly flashing GIFs have been posted as replies to that link.)

The FBI confirmed it had made an arrest and said it would release a statement later in the day.

Eichenwald has written openly about his epilepsy in years past. In December 2016, a Twitter user with the handle @jew_goldstein sent him a strobing GIF, which induced a seizure. According to Eichenwald, the tweet came with the message: "You deserve a seizure."

The incident happened after he appeared on television and criticized then-President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

After the incident, Eichenwald took a short break from Twitter, but not before he announced he would press charges against those who sent similar images. He said more than 40 strobe images were sent to him.

In addition to the FBI, the Dallas Police, the Dallas County District Attorney, the US Attorney in Dallas and the Department of Homeland Security are involved in the case.