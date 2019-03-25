Kumail Nanjiani's Little America Apple series to look at immigrant life

During Apple's livestreamed event on Monday, the company revealed a series of new services and products, including the TV Plus streaming service, which will present a slate of new shows including The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani's new series Little America.
At the Apple event, Nanjiani revealed that he and his wife Emily V. Gordon are writing and executive producing the new show about immigrants in America.
Little America is based on the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described on the site as "a small, collective portrait of America's immigrants - and thereby a portrait of America itself," according to Deadline.
