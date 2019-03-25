CNET también está disponible en español.

Kumail Nanjiani's Little America Apple series to look at immigrant life

The anthology series will delve into true stories about immigrants and their struggles to succeed.

The Big Sick actor and writer Kumail Nanjiani announced his new series Little America at the Apple event on Monday. 

During Apple's livestreamed event on Monday, the company revealed a series of new services and products, including the TV Plus streaming service, which will present a slate of new shows including The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani's new series Little America.

Now playing: Watch this: Kumail Nanjiani talks up new show, Little America
At the Apple event, Nanjiani revealed that he and his wife Emily V. Gordon are writing and executive producing the new show about immigrants in America. 

Little America is based on the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described on the site as "a small, collective portrait of America's immigrants - and thereby a portrait of America itself," according to Deadline.

