Kumail Nanjiani gets super buff for Marvel movie and the internet is pumped

"Marvel actually has Super Soldier Serum," one observer points out.

Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani posted two shirtless photos of himself on Instagram on Monday, and man, has he come a long way from the nerdy techie Dinesh he played on HBO's Silicon Valley, which just ended for good. 

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," Nanjiani wrote in a caption.

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.)

There was method to his muscular madness.

"I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked," Nanjiani wrote. He's playing master samurai Kingo in the big-screen Eternals movie, coming next fall.

But Nanjiani points out his transformation isn't something your regular person can just up and do.

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world," he wrote. "I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

Internet commenters, both famous names and regular fans. gave the photo a workout.

Nanjiani's wife, writer Emily Gordon, wrote simply, "Worth it."

"This is ridiculous," said comedian Chelsea Handler. "This means anyone can get fit."

Irish actor Barry Keoghan wrote, "It's been a joy (being) by your side in the gym watching you lift four times heavier weights than me bro."

Comedian Yassir Lester snarked, "I look like this too..." (Spoiler: He does not.)

But the workout way of life is not for everyone. Mystery Science Theater 3000 host Jonah Ray responded to the brawny pics with, "I had burritos last night."

Others just had fun with the amazing before-and-after looks. "Kumail Nanjiani won the 'beginning of the decade vs. end of the decade' challenge," wrote one Twitter user.

Said another, "Marvel actually has Super Soldier Serum."

You may remember a similar buffed-actor buzz from 2016, when J.K. Simmons, then 61, shared an impressive workout shot as he prepped to play Commissioner Gordon in the film Justice League.

The Eternals is scheduled for release on Nov. 6, 2020.