Krispy Kreme's new doughnuts pay tribute to Xbox's 20th anniversary

Krispy Kreme in the UK is celebrating Xbox's 20th anniversary with Xbox-themed doughnuts.
The company showed off the new confections in a video, tweeted out Wednesday, that both satirizes tech product launches and heralds the arrival of The Nexus Level Doughnut.
The video touts "smooth surfaces and ergonomic form for enhanced enjoyment," while describing the doughnuts, which have the green Xbox X across them.
The Nexus Level Doughnuts will be available in Krispy Kreme stores in the UK and Ireland from Aug. 2 through Aug. 22. Krispy Kreme is also offering a chance to win an Xbox Series S, plus a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with every initial entry.
Krispy Kreme regularly releases theme doughnuts, including 2020's homage to Rick and Morty.