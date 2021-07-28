Krispy Kreme's new doughnuts pay tribute to Xbox's 20th anniversary

Screenshot/CNET

Krispy Kreme in the UK is celebrating Xbox's 20th anniversary with Xbox-themed doughnuts.

The company showed off the new confections in a video, tweeted out Wednesday, that both satirizes tech product launches and heralds the arrival of The Nexus Level Doughnut.

Welcome to the next generation



Introducing... The Nexus Level Doughnut



Coming Soon 👀https://t.co/UVteHkCnjT@xboxuk #KrispyKremeXbox pic.twitter.com/Xf3hRuKybw — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) July 28, 2021

The video touts "smooth surfaces and ergonomic form for enhanced enjoyment," while describing the doughnuts, which have the green Xbox X across them.

The Nexus Level Doughnuts will be available in Krispy Kreme stores in the UK and Ireland from Aug. 2 through Aug. 22. Krispy Kreme is also offering a chance to win an Xbox Series S, plus a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with every initial entry.

Krispy Kreme regularly releases theme doughnuts, including 2020's homage to Rick and Morty.